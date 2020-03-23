Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Wayne Dorsey Sr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Wayne Dorsey Sr. Obituary
Clifford Wayne Dorsey, Sr.

New Castle - Clifford Wayne "Buck" Dorsey, Sr., born on August 5, 1950 in Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on March 17, 2020, at the age of 69, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary Louise Rollins-Dorsey of New Castle, Delaware.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence W. Dorsey, Sr. and Mary E. Carter-Jackson; his sister, Elizabeth Y. "Betty Lou" Ogletree; and his brothers, Clarence, Jr., Curtis and Louis Dorsey.

Clifford leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; three children, Clifford Wayne Dorsey, Jr. (Dawn), Germaine Renée Dorsey-Gibbs (Willie), and Keenan DaeSean Dorsey, Sr. (Chevonne); 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emma "Peggy" Smith of Wilmington, and Ingrid A. Bostic of Newark; sister-in-law, Dorothy L. Dorsey of Wilmington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, Delaware. Immediately after, his interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park on DuPont Highway.

Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions of only 50 people, the family is requesting that only their immediate-close family, and those whom they have spoken to, be in attendance, both at the funeral home and at the cemetery. Your cooperation with this arrangement would be appreciated. There will be no repast.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -