Clifford Wayne Dorsey, Sr.
New Castle - Clifford Wayne "Buck" Dorsey, Sr., born on August 5, 1950 in Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on March 17, 2020, at the age of 69, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary Louise Rollins-Dorsey of New Castle, Delaware.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence W. Dorsey, Sr. and Mary E. Carter-Jackson; his sister, Elizabeth Y. "Betty Lou" Ogletree; and his brothers, Clarence, Jr., Curtis and Louis Dorsey.
Clifford leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; three children, Clifford Wayne Dorsey, Jr. (Dawn), Germaine Renée Dorsey-Gibbs (Willie), and Keenan DaeSean Dorsey, Sr. (Chevonne); 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Emma "Peggy" Smith of Wilmington, and Ingrid A. Bostic of Newark; sister-in-law, Dorothy L. Dorsey of Wilmington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, Delaware. Immediately after, his interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park on DuPont Highway.
Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions of only 50 people, the family is requesting that only their immediate-close family, and those whom they have spoken to, be in attendance, both at the funeral home and at the cemetery. Your cooperation with this arrangement would be appreciated. There will be no repast.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020