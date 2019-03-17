|
Clinton C. "Bill" Werkheiser
Middletown - Clinton C. "Bill" Werkheiser, Jr., age 87, of Middletown, DE and formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on February 9, 1932, he was a son of the late Clinton C. and Pearla M. (Lutz) Werkheiser, Sr. Bill grew up on Bancroft Parkway and graduated from Wilmington HS in 1949. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill worked as the supervisor of utilities at the DuPont Company Experimental Station, retiring after many years of service.
He took pride in his home and in his yard work. Bill was an avid reader and traveler. His fondest memories were yearly trips to Florida and family gatherings.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sheryl Werkheiser, and grandson, Jeremy Werkheiser. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Grace A. (Gannon) Werkheiser; sons, Steven C. Werkheiser and James A. Werkheiser (Susan), both of Bear; brother, Donald R. Werkheiser (Myrt) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Justin, Brian (Lauren), Stephanie, Sarah and Brad Werkheiser; nieces; cousins; and extended family.
All services will be held privately.
His family wishes to thank the staff of Delaware Hospice for the excellent care provided to Bill during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.
