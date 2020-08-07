1/1
Clinton John Blackwell Jr.
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clinton John Blackwell, Jr.

Lincoln University, PA - Clinton John Blackwell, Sr., age 98, formerly of Hockessin, DE, left this earth to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM.

Born on June 11, 1922 in Ransom, PA, Clinton was the son of the late Elmer W. and Louise Blackwell. On December 29th, 1943, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Karp. They were married just shy of 69 years upon Elizabeth's death in 2012. Clinton lived alone after the love of his life died up until the end of February when his health declined.

Clinton was a self-employed carpenter and builder of custom homes with a career that spanned over 50 years. Clinton loved working with his hands and solving mechanical problems as a self- taught engineer!

Clinton loved puzzles, golf, puttering around the house and especially his family. In earlier years, he enjoyed traveling with Elizabeth to Alaska, Hawaii, St. Thomas and especially Florida.

Clinton was predeceased by his beloved wife of almost 69 years, Elizabeth K. (Karp) Blackwell; his parents; his brothers, Roy and Kenneth Blackwell; and his sisters, Dorothy Frey, Laura Frederick, Helen Martin, and Leona Adlesic. He is survived by his son, Clinton John Blackwell, Jr. and his wife, Rosa of Landenberg, PA; his daughter, Barbara L. Powell and her husband, Barry of Franklinton, NC; his son, James A. Blackwell of Shreveport, LA ; his eight beautiful grandchildren and eight exceptional great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 14 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware, Inc., Newark Branch, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved