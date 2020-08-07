Clinton John Blackwell, Jr.
Lincoln University, PA - Clinton John Blackwell, Sr., age 98, formerly of Hockessin, DE, left this earth to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
Born on June 11, 1922 in Ransom, PA, Clinton was the son of the late Elmer W. and Louise Blackwell. On December 29th, 1943, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Karp. They were married just shy of 69 years upon Elizabeth's death in 2012. Clinton lived alone after the love of his life died up until the end of February when his health declined.
Clinton was a self-employed carpenter and builder of custom homes with a career that spanned over 50 years. Clinton loved working with his hands and solving mechanical problems as a self- taught engineer!
Clinton loved puzzles, golf, puttering around the house and especially his family. In earlier years, he enjoyed traveling with Elizabeth to Alaska, Hawaii, St. Thomas and especially Florida.
Clinton was predeceased by his beloved wife of almost 69 years, Elizabeth K. (Karp) Blackwell; his parents; his brothers, Roy and Kenneth Blackwell; and his sisters, Dorothy Frey, Laura Frederick, Helen Martin, and Leona Adlesic. He is survived by his son, Clinton John Blackwell, Jr. and his wife, Rosa of Landenberg, PA; his daughter, Barbara L. Powell and her husband, Barry of Franklinton, NC; his son, James A. Blackwell of Shreveport, LA ; his eight beautiful grandchildren and eight exceptional great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 14 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Delaware, Inc., Newark Branch, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
.