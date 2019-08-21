|
Cloyd Mullins
Elkton, MD - Cloyd Mullins, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Paynesville, WV, on May 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Harvey and Ola Blankenship Mullins.
Mr. Mullins was a retired pipefitter and member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local #74, Wilmington, DE.
Survivors include his sons, Chuck Mullins (Maureen), Middletown, DE, and Daniel Mullins, Elkton, MD; grandsons, Sean Mullins, Kevin Mullins, both of Middletown, DE, and Michael Mullins (Marni), Palm Beach Gardens, FL; great-grandson, Ethan Mullins; and siblings, Jan Fye, Elkton, MD, and Dean Mullins, Middletown, DE.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Sylvia Watson Mullins.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019