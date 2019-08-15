|
Clydas S. Colder
Bear, DE - Age 90, departed this life August 09, 2019. Wife of the late Weldon N. Colder; mother of Deborah Emory (Charles), Wendy Singleton (Malachi), Holly Bright (Willie), and the late James Watson (Barbara); sister of Theresa Sharpe and Brett Evans; also survived by 7 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was a member of Community Presbyterian Church and was a part of the Presbyterian Women ministry. Funeral 10AM Sat., Aug. 17th at Community Presbyterian Church, 519 Rogers Rd., New Castle, DE 19720; viewing 8-9:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019