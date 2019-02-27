|
|
Clyde Dean Sagers Sr.
Newark - Clyde Dean Sagers Sr., age 62, of Newark, DE passed away on February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dean graduated from William Penn High School. A devoted family man, he lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed beach time at Gullsway Campground, music, eating crabs and hotdogs, NASCAR, riding his Harley, painting, working on cars, boating, and blueberry pancake breakfasts at Bob Evans. Dean worked in the Delaware Department of Corrections from 1980 through 2008. He rose to the rank of Captain prior to his retirement and was well respected by his peers. After retirement, he worked in security at Sallie Mae Security and later at Navient until his illness forced him to retire.
Dean is survived by his loving family and a host of friends and colleagues: his cherished wife of 38 years, Lisa; his 3 children: Dean Jr., Matthew, and Sarah and his grandchildren: Caden, Kaylee, Logan, and Carter. Dean is also survived by his mother, Margaret Efta; siblings: Donald, Cindy, Carol, and Dennis; a host of nieces and nephews, father-in-law, Richard Haug; brother-in-law, Gene Janvier (Patricia); sisters-in-law: Jackie Albertini (Chip), Melissa, and Michelle Janvier; and his best friends, Ronald Culberson and Tom Poot. Dean was predeceased by his father, Clyde; brother, Danny; mother-in-law, Jean Haug; brothers-in-law, David and Robert Janvier and Neil Flannagan.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 from 5:30-7 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Dean's life will follow at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Suite 1200, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019