Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
Resources
Clyde E. "Buck" Childress Jr. Obituary
Clyde E. "Buck" Childress, Jr.

Wilmington - Clyde E. Childress, Jr., "Buck", age 81, of Wilmington, DE passed away surrounded by his family on February 22, 2020. Born in Virginia, Buck was the son of the late Ezel (Saunders) and Clyde E. Childress, Sr. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Buck retired from General Motors after 32 years as a repairman on the assembly line. Buck enjoyed spending his free time at Delaware Park, fishing, gardening, and watching the SciFi Network or Jeopardy. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Barbara (Colombo) Childress, his sisters, Eloise Bello, Edith Hall, and Dolly Sue McMillan.

Clyde is survived by his children, Suzanne Wilson of Wilmington, Lisa Carlisle (Lester) of Wilmington, Marie Hobbs (Mike) of Marion, NC and Ernie Childress (Kim) of Latrobe, PA; his grandchildren, Les Carlisle, Jr. (Jessica), Stacey Lux (Alex), Jennifer Jeanes (Bill), Gracie, Emma, Jack, and Libby; and his great grandchildren, Alexander, Adam, Riley, and Billy.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 7 P.M at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center 2nd floor, Newark, DE 19711. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
