Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
Clyde Edward Bishop

Clyde Edward Bishop Obituary
Clyde Edward Bishop

Hockessin - Clyde Edward Bishop of Hockessin, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 79.

Funeral mass to be held at 10:30am, Monday, May 13 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Sunday, May 12 at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salesianum School, Phillip A. Bishop Scholarship Fund, 1801 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19802.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019
