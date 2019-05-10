|
|
Clyde Edward Bishop
Hockessin - Clyde Edward Bishop of Hockessin, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 79.
Funeral mass to be held at 10:30am, Monday, May 13 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Sunday, May 12 at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salesianum School, Phillip A. Bishop Scholarship Fund, 1801 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19802.
Published in The News Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019