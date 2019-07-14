|
Codi-Lee Spence
Claymont - On July 11, 2019, after just twenty-one short years here with us, heaven gained yet another angel. Codi-Lee Spence passed unexpectedly in the early hours of the morning. Codi had a love for sports, music, and animals - especially his dogs. He loved the beach and swimming. Codi had a smile you couldn't forget. He was happy, loving, and a true jokester; he always made people laugh. He will be deeply missed by many but never forgotten. His time here with us was cut short but his memories will remain with us forever!
Codi is survived by his Nan, Kimberly Willoughby-Spence; Pop, George Spence; brother, Bill-Bill Spence; mother, Christine Fox; and many other cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Richard Spence; brother, Seth Spence; and grandparents, George and Margaret Spence.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Codi's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019