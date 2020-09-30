Codie J. Homier
Wilmington, DE - Age 89 departed this life September 27, 2020. Mother of Brenda H. Faulkner and Gregory Homier; sister of Clemon Couch; grandmother of Vincent C. Faulkner, Kendra P. Reyes and Nicole E. Isom; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Homier was retired from AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical as a Quality Control Technician and was a member of Bethel AME Church. Funeral 10AM Sat., Oct. 3, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE; viewing 8am-9:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
302.652.8887