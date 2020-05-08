I'm one of the Vawter cousins who would enjoy the company of Robert at yearly reunions of the Vawter Family. I looked forward to visiting with him each year. At one of those reunions years ago I put up a notice about a Will Vawter painting that I had seen for sale in Indiana. He immediately traced it down and bought it. It was an unlikely subject for Will Vawter, a painting of the Atlanta Ocean waves. I recently found out that the Brown County artists of Indiana would spend time at the shore in Massachusetts.

Becky Guinagh

Family