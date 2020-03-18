|
|
Coleman Elliott "Reds" Jones
Newport - Coleman, age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Coleman was an only child of Frank and Grace Jones. He was raised and lived in Newport, DE his whole life. Coleman was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dolores Jones in 2017. Coleman is survived by his son, Frank (& Lynn) Jones and daughter Carolyn (& Jude) Ruszkay. Coleman was a devoted husband and father, and loving grandfather to Samantha, Christie and Nicole and great grandfather to Nolan.
Coleman was a lifetime member of the Minquas firehouse in Newport, DE. He joined as a volunteer in 1960, was an active fire fighter from 1960 - 1994 and served as fire chief from 1971-1975. He was also an instructor at Delaware State Fire School for many years after retiring from active service.
Coleman will be dearly missed by family and friends, and always remembered as the loving prankster that enjoyed making everyone laugh. There will be a private funeral service for the immediate family. A larger celebration of life will be scheduled after the current virus contagion has passed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Minquas Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 3073 Newport, DE 19804, in remembrance of Coleman's many decades of service to his community.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020