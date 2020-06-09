Colin B. BlakemoreHockessin - Colin Byron Blakemore, age 76, of Hockessin, DE died at Seasons Hospice on June 6th, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. He was the first of two children born to Mary and Byron Blakemore of Newport News, VA. He grew up in Newport News, except for the temporary two year job transfer his father took to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Colin always described it as the chance of a lifetime. He was just the right age to enjoy the many opportunities available to him in the American West. He and his family constantly explored new places in both the US and Canada, where they camped, fished, hiked, went sightseeing, and skied. Throughout his entire life, he maintained a love for that part of our country.He returned to Newport News, VA in time to finish his high school education as a scholar, outstanding track & field star in 1/4 mile and mile relay, and meet his future wife, Becky.Following high school, Colin went to Virginia Military lnstitute, where he once again excelled in track and field. He graduated in 1965 with a degree in chemistry, a commission in the US Army as a 2nd lieutenant, and an induction into the Keydet Club for his performance in track.Offered a job with DuPont in Wilmington, DE immediately following his college graduation, he deferred his army commission for one year. During that time, he worked for DuPont Textile Fibers at the Experimental Station.He and Becky were married in 1966 and thus began their 54 year life adventure starting with the army.Colin was first assigned to Fort Bliss, TX, then Fort Knox, KY. His third assignment was a hardship tour to South Korea and Vietnam where he served as an Air Defense battle director.Completing his army service as a CPT, he and Becky returned to Wilmington, DE, where he worked in the Process lnstruments Division of DuPont. Ametek eventually bought his business from Dupont, so he worked for them until his retirement in 2009.During his career Colin was affectionately referred to as the "moisture guru". He was an expert in the behavior of water and how it affects industrial processes, especially gas and oil. As such, he traveled all over the world. He sold process instruments, gave lectures and wrote papers addressing the problems water can create. He helped fix many customers' problems. He was highly regarded by the people he visited in other countries because he always took such an interest in learning about and experiencing their customs, food, and culture.During his career, Colin earned one US patent on his own and shared another with a colleague. He was a member of the American Chemical Society and the lnstrument Society of America. Colin was a long time member of White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher.Both before and after his retirement, he and Becky, who also loved to travel, went to many exciting places all over the world. ln addition to travel, he loved to cook, golf, sail, and read a good book. He was an avid reader who enjoyed many different subjects, but especially military history.Colin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky; two sons, Owen (Anne) of West Chester, PA and Darren (Shannon) of Wyomissing, PA; two grandchildren, Addison and Wesley; and one brother, Porter (Linda) of Fredericksburg, VA.A celebration of his life will be held for his friends and family at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church at a later date.ln lieu of flowers, his family suggests a memorial donation to his church, White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 15 Polly Drummond Hill Rd, Newark, DE 19711.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: