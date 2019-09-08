Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Colin James Heffernan


1989 - 2019
Colin James Heffernan Obituary
Colin James Heffernan

Claymont - Colin James Heffernan, left this world all too soon, leaving behind his exuberance for life and the memory of his special smile on September 4, 2019. Born on July 25, 1989, over the next 30 years he lived life to the fullest.

He played varsity football and participated in the state championship all four years that he attended Concord High School. After graduating in 2007, he attended West Chester University on a football scholarship.

He was a free spirit and worked most of his career as a lighting director freelancing, which gave him the freedom to work big venues all across the country. He was especially proud of working at three Superbowls and Coachella.

Colin loved nature, hiking, fishing and photography. Besides football, growing up he played baseball and was a championship swimmer. He loved boating, jet skiing and in winter he took to the slopes on his snow board. He had a great love for all kinds of music and played keyboard and guitar. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

He is survived by his mother and father, Rose and Jim Heffernan; sister and brother-in-law, Kelsey and Johnathon Thompson; niece, Julia Thompson; and a huge extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was in a long term relationship with the love of his life, Rachel Huizing.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Colin's memory to atTAcK addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
