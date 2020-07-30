Colin W. Doyle
Newark - Colin W. Doyle, age 90, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Born in Jacquet River, New Brunswick, Canada on October 9, 1929, he was the oldest son of the late William N. and Isabel (Comeau) Doyle. His family settled in St. Stephen, N.B., Canada. Colin, as a young man, traveled to St. John, where he met and married, Doris Engalls, and where he raised a small family until 1964.
In 1964, Colin brought his young family to the United States looking for better and greater opportunity. Colin found welding and became a boilermaker. His work took him as far away as the U.S. Virgin Islands. Colin enjoyed hunting and fishing, on occasion in Canada, and locally. He also enjoyed a good hockey game when the Flyers played a good Canadian team.
In addition to his parents, Colin was preceded in death by his wife, Doris B. (Engalls) Doyle; children, Gary Doyle and Sharon Doyle; and brother, Daniel Doyle. He is survived by his children, Bonny Pruitt (Tony) and Kim Rebarchak (Glen); grandchildren, Crystal Clough (Bill), James Colmery, Kelsey Sill and Klarissa Rebarchak; great-grandchildren, Bryan Colmery and Sophia Murphy; and his siblings and their families, Charles, Gus, Fred, Cora, Tilly and Jeannie.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Entombment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Colin's name to the American Diabetes Association, 100 W. 10th Street, Ste. 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801, in loving memory of his wife, Doris, his son, Gary and his daughter, Sharon, all of whom struggled with the disease.
