Colleen E. Leahy-Harris
Colleen E. Leahy-Harris

Wilmington, DE - Age 62, of Wilmington, DE, after a 5 year courageous and sometimes miraculous battle with Scleroderma passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 2, 2020.

Born on September 2, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York, Mrs. Leahy-Harris graduated from St Mark's High School in Wilmington, DE in 1976 and from the University of Delaware in 1980.

Colleen started her career in 1982 as one of the founding employees at Maryland Bank, later MBNA America and then Bank of America. Her career spanned 25 years during which she held positions in Customer Assistance, Customer Satisfaction, Business Development and Personnel reaching the title of First Vice President during her tenure in Business Development.

Colleen will always be remembered for her warmth, generosity and her beautiful smile. She will also be remembered for her love of fashion, interior decorating and, of course, shopping.

Colleen was preceded in death by her father, James Leahy. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David Harris, her son, Kyle Harris, mother, Cecelia Leahy, brothers, James Leahy(Betteann), Michael Leahy(Roseann), Matthew Leahy(Amy) and her sisters, Katie Leahy and Kerry Lisiewski(Greg).

She will also be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their families.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday, November 5 from 5-7 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6 at 11 am in Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park, Rd., Newark. Burial will be private. Services and visitation will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Memory of Colleen Leahy-Harris to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923

To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
