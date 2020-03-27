|
|
Collin Shevlin Zwickert
Bear - Collin Shevlin Zwickert, age 13, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Collin was born in Newark, DE to Heather (Wirt) and Christian Zwickert. An injury sustained during his birth left Collin with life-long medical complications. He will be dearly missed by his entire family and all of the people he touched along the way.
Collin was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandfathers, Terry Wirt and William P. Zwickert, and his paternal grandmother, Patricia S. Zwickert. In addition to his parents, Collin is survived by his sister, Avery Zwickert and brother, Cameron Zwickert; his maternal grandmother, Donna Wirt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, funeral services will be held at a future date. To view a full obituary and updated service information, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020