Colonel Frederick Thomas Walker (USAF, Retired)



Malvern, PA - Colonel Frederick Thomas Walker (USAF, Retired) was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 8, 2020. Rick was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 4th, 1939. He died at his home in Malvern, Pennsylvania.



Rick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dr. Marie ("Ree") Walker; a son Frederick Jr.; a daughter Nicole; and three sisters Pat Esposito, Karen Walker and Diane Hayes of New York State. He was predeceased in death by his parents George and Margaret Walker and his brother Lieutenant George Walker, USA.



Rick graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science. He was a champion debater, representing the school in competitions throughout the country. He also earned the Outstanding Cadet in Law award. He went on to earn his Master's degree at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. During his career, he attended: Communications Officer School, Squadron Officer School, Command and Staff College, Armed Forces Staff College, Industrial War College and Air War College.



Rick held both Air Force and joint command positions such as Commander of the 485th Squadron, (Griffiss AFB, New York); Southeastern Communications Region (Bangkok, Thailand) which conducted operations throughout Asia during the Vietnam War; and Southeastern Communications, (Tinker AFB, Oklahoma). He also served as a staff officer for the Air Force Inspector General.



In 1980, Rick was selected as the first commander of J6 Communications for the then-unknown Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), a covert counterterrorism unit composed of the US military's elite special operations forces, including Delta Force, Navy's SEAL Team 6 and Army's Special Operations (Rangers). During the unit's infancy, Rick participated in coordinating operations to respond to and intervene in airplane hijackings and hostage takings. One major operational success of note came during the evacuation of 550 medical students from the island of Grenada in 1983.



Throughout his 25-year Air Force career, Colonel Walker served with distinction. He received several awards throughout his military service such as Meritorious Service Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Meritorious Unit Award , AF Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Outstanding Unit Award with Silver and Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with Silver and Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Missileman Badge and Navigator Badge.



When Rick retired, he made Malvern, Pennsylvania his home and began a second career as a manager of Systems Integration. In 2009, Rick retired from Lockheed Martin. Since his "second" retirement, Rick enjoyed spending time with his many hobbies such as collecting coins and military toys, building model tanks and reading voraciously. He also derived much joy from worshipping the Lord and fellowshipping with others at Free Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rick's memory to the Missionaries at Free Presbyterian Church, at the address above, would be appreciated.









