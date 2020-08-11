Colonel James P. Scott II
Wilmington - Colonel James P. Scott II, 87, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Colonel Scott was an avid aviator. He became interested in flying as a teenager when his family owned a small airport and flight school in Bridgeville, DE. He began flying lessons at the age of 12 and soloed in a Piper J-3 Cub at the age of 13. This would be the start of a lifetime connection to and love of aviation.
He graduated from Woodbridge High School and then from Goldey Beacom College having earned an Associates Degree in Business. Colonel Scott enlisted in the Delaware Air National Guard in 1952 at the age of 19. He was selected to attend the U.S. Air Force Aviation Cadet Program where he was a distinguished graduate in both primary flight training and basic single engine jet schools, earning his wings and commission as a Second Lieutenant. He rejoined the Delaware Air National Guard flying the F-86A jetfighter. Thereafter, his unit switched to transport cargo operations where he piloted the C-97 and then the C-130.
During the Vietnam War Colonel Scott piloted transports to Southeast Asia carrying supplies, engines and helicopters, as well as bringing home the remains of those lost in combat. He also flew strategic missions all over the world including Iran, Europe, Asia, South America and the Pacific. His military career came to a close after 39 years and 13,000 military flying hours.
Throughout his career, Colonel Scott flew in various civilian capacities, accumulating more than 7,000 hours of civilian flying time and a total of 66 years of significant flying achievements. His interest in flying has been carried on by his sons David and Mark, both of whom have their pilot's licenses, as well as his grandson Ian who was commissioned into the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and is currently going through pilot training at Lance Air Force Base in Oklahoma.
Colonel Scott is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan, and his children Pam (Paul) of Newark, Delaware, David of Wilmington, Delaware, and Mark (Sandy) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, along with three grandchildren, Ian, Michaela and Carleigh Scott.
Colonel Scott will be interred at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, services and burial will be private.
