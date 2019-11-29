|
|
Concepcion S. Romero
Wilmington - Concepcion "Connie (Puring)" Romero, 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a short illness to be with her Lord.
Connie was born in Malabon in the Philippines in December 1936. She spent her happiest days growing up in a house by the water. After attending Far Eastern University, Connie became a U.S. citizen in Philadelphia in 1974.
Connie worked as an accountant for Hay Higgins Company for 15 years, followed by Mercantile Press until retirement. Her talents were many, she was a tremendous cook, gardener and hair stylist and enjoyed traveling the world and spending quality time with family and friends.
Connie is survived by her sister, Dr. Lilia Romero; brother, Jun Romero and his wife Nida; niece, Kristin Sheehan and husband Brendan; niece, Melissa Romero and husband Nate Wooten; and great niece Charlotte Sheehan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following a 10 a.m. visitation at St. Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Helena's Church.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019