Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helena's Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Helena's Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
6001 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE
Concepcion S. Romero


1936 - 2019
Concepcion S. Romero Obituary
Concepcion S. Romero

Wilmington - Concepcion "Connie (Puring)" Romero, 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a short illness to be with her Lord.

Connie was born in Malabon in the Philippines in December 1936. She spent her happiest days growing up in a house by the water. After attending Far Eastern University, Connie became a U.S. citizen in Philadelphia in 1974.

Connie worked as an accountant for Hay Higgins Company for 15 years, followed by Mercantile Press until retirement. Her talents were many, she was a tremendous cook, gardener and hair stylist and enjoyed traveling the world and spending quality time with family and friends.

Connie is survived by her sister, Dr. Lilia Romero; brother, Jun Romero and his wife Nida; niece, Kristin Sheehan and husband Brendan; niece, Melissa Romero and husband Nate Wooten; and great niece Charlotte Sheehan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following a 10 a.m. visitation at St. Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Helena's Church.

To offer condolences, please visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
