Concetta Farrace
Wilmington - Concetta Farrace,of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Concetta D'Amico was born on November 29, 1921 in San Massimo, Italy. In 1944, she married her beloved husband, John Farrace, and after having two children came to America to live with John and his parents in Wilmington, DE in 1958. She began work with her husband that year at the newly opened Johnny's Sub Shop on 4th St. in Wilmington. In January 1983, John purchased Levy's Old Reliable Loan Company, a Wilmington pawnshop, where Concetta worked with him and her grandsons. Concetta was happiest working in her vegetable garden and cooking for family and friends. She made spaghetti sauce on her porch every summer. Concetta and her husband were the hosts of many holiday meals for their family. She was preceded in death last year by John, her husband of 74 years; her father and mother, Alessandro D'Amico and Filomena Perfetto; siblings Rafaele D'Amico (Giuseppina), Massimo D'Amico (Libera), Giovanni D'Amico, Erminia Gioia (Peter), her sister in-law Lina Lara (Albert) and many relatives and friends. She is survived by her brothers Michele D'Amico (Eda), Giuseppe D'Amico (Concetta), Carmine D'Amico (Lucia), sister in-law Giuseppina D'Amico; children, son Tony Farrace (Beth) and daughter Christine F. Pipkin (Roy). She is also survived by six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren; John Michael Farrace (Sherri), and his daughter Domanique; Alexa Pipkin Rogers and her children Blake, Sofie and Katie; Lt. Col Brian Pipkin (Candice) and their children James, Wyatt and Simon; Antony Farrace (Angie) and their children Sienna and Luca; Patrick Farrace (Laura) and their children Camilla and Colton; and Ashley Pipkin (Adam Brewster); nephews Albert Lara (Anne), Joseph Lara and Michael Lara (Lynne) and many other nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1414 N. King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, where family and friends may call after 9:00am. Entombment will follow Mass in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE. 19805. She will be missed by her family, church and community. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to St. Patrick's Church where Concetta attended mass for many years. To send an online condolence, please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019