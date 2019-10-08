|
|
Conrad Rechsteiner, III
Wilmington - (1921-2019)
Life-long Wilmington resident Conrad Rechsteiner, III, died peacefully on October 3, 2019, at the Lorelton, the assisted living community that had been his home for the past eight years. Born on October 4, 1921, to Marie (Laird) and Conrad Rechsteiner, Jr., he attended P.S. DuPont high school. He served in the U.S. army during World War II. After earning a degree in finance from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, he worked as an accountant and a commercial realtor. He served on the board of the Wilmington Music School and was a season ticket holder at the Playhouse for over 50 years. At the age of 65, he married Marion Kallfelz, a widow with three daughters. The couple cut a dashing figure, she in her stylish clothes and signature hat, he in his dapper suit and colorful tie. During Marion's illness with Alzheimer's, Conrad was a steadfast companion. "If you're ever in a jam, here I am" is a line that Conrad loved to sing from "Friendship," one of his favorite 1940s tunes—fittingly, as Conrad will long be remembered for his loyalty and his humorous sayings. He was fond of remarking that he wanted to live as long as Methuselah (969 years). As it was, he died one day short of his 98th birthday.
Predeceased by his parents, sister Marie, wife Marion, and nephew Robert, he will be sorely missed by nephew Laird (Patty) and nieces Patti Clavier (Scott) and Nina Carden (children Tracey Muller and J.R. Carden, grandchildren Kylie and Justin Muller); by stepdaughters Mary-Lea Awanohara, Barbara Bowns, and AZ Jenkins (Mike); by step-grandchildren Greta, Sophia and Leo Jenkins, Lea Canipe, and Xena Parsons; and by step-nieces Beth Wyckoff (Jeff) and Meg Bozzone (Michael Smigie, and children Kate and Claire). Graveside burial service is at St. Joseph-on-the-Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, DE, at 11:30 a.m on Saturday, October 12th, followed by a reception at the home of Tracy Muller and Nina Carden.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019