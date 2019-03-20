Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Constance Janice Sturgeon

Constance Janice Sturgeon

Middletown - Constance Janice Sturgeon, age 83, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of Delaware City, DE, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma Sturgeon; two sisters; and three brothers. Constance is survived by her daughter, Janice D. Vaughn; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters; and two brothers.

All services will be held privately.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
