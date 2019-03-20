|
Constance Janice Sturgeon
Middletown - Constance Janice Sturgeon, age 83, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of Delaware City, DE, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma Sturgeon; two sisters; and three brothers. Constance is survived by her daughter, Janice D. Vaughn; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters; and two brothers.
All services will be held privately.
