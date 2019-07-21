Constance L. Starr



Hockessin - Constance L. Starr (Pike) age 80 of Hockessin passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



Connie was born in Wilmington, Delaware and was predeceased by her husband of 52 years Robert L. Starr in 2011, her mother, Dorothy Lofland, her father, Lawrence W. Pike, her sister, Barbara Frost (Pike) and her brother, Gary E. Pike.



Connie was a graduate of William Penn High School in New Castle. She worked for DeLaWarr High School and Daniel D. Rappa Mechanical Contractors as a Secretary. In addition, Connie worked for Lenape Builders as a Office Manager until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church for over 40 years where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick for 9 years. She also enjoyed making sandwiches for the Emmanuel Dining Room - Ministry of Caring for over 35 years.



Connie will be dearly missed by her loving family, her son, Christopher Starr and his wife, Nancy of Newark; her daughter, Theresa Manley of Hockessin. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Trescott of Wilmington, her brother, Lawrence Pike of Wilmington, her sister, Dorothy Swann of Virginia and her brother, Joseph Pike of Camden-Wyoming, DE and her beloved grandchildren, Sean, Robin, Wyatt Starr and Deanna Manley.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE at 10:30 AM, where friends may call after 9:30 AM. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Hockessin, DE.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Helen Graham Cancer Center, Attn: Development Center, 13 Read's Way Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News Journal from July 21 to July 23, 2019