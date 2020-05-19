Constance Lee Croney
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Lee Croney

Wilmington, DE - Constance L. Croney, age 87, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 17, 2020.

Born in Salisbury, MD on April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Mildred M. (Purcell) Blackway. Constance worked in telecommunications for Astra Zeneca for over 20 years. She was an avid artist: proficient in watercolor painting, and pen and ink drawing. Constance has donated paintings all around the Wilmington area. She was also a member of St Ann's Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harry P. Croney, Jr. in 2019; daughter, Jamie Croney; brothers Wayne, Richard "Gerry," and James Blackway; and sister, Jane M. Denney.

Constance is survived by her daughters, Denise A. Croney, Terri L. Borkland (Susan), and Kaye E. Sterndale (Jeff), all of Wilmington; son, Steven P. Croney of Wilmington; brother, Lawrence M. Blackway of Millsboro; sisters-in-law, Lois Blackway and Marcia Brainard; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to The Salvation Army Delaware, 400 North Orange Street, P.O. Box 308, Wilmington, DE. 19899. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved