Constance Lee Croney
Wilmington, DE - Constance L. Croney, age 87, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 17, 2020.
Born in Salisbury, MD on April 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Mildred M. (Purcell) Blackway. Constance worked in telecommunications for Astra Zeneca for over 20 years. She was an avid artist: proficient in watercolor painting, and pen and ink drawing. Constance has donated paintings all around the Wilmington area. She was also a member of St Ann's Church.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harry P. Croney, Jr. in 2019; daughter, Jamie Croney; brothers Wayne, Richard "Gerry," and James Blackway; and sister, Jane M. Denney.
Constance is survived by her daughters, Denise A. Croney, Terri L. Borkland (Susan), and Kaye E. Sterndale (Jeff), all of Wilmington; son, Steven P. Croney of Wilmington; brother, Lawrence M. Blackway of Millsboro; sisters-in-law, Lois Blackway and Marcia Brainard; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to The Salvation Army Delaware, 400 North Orange Street, P.O. Box 308, Wilmington, DE. 19899. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020.