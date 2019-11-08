|
Constance M. Evans
Townsend - Constance Evans passed away on Nov. 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17th at 1 pm at the American Legion Hall, 107 W. Glenwood Ave., Smyrna, DE 19977. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Taylor's Bridge Community Center, c/o James Reynolds, 944 Eagles Nest Landing Road, Townsend, DE 19734, or contributions will be accepted at the celebration of life to help support Connie's daughter, Karen, in establishing a new life forward. To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019