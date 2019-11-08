Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Constance Evans
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
American Legion Hall
107 W. Glenwood Avenue
Smyrna, DE
Constance M. Evans


1939 - 2019
Constance M. Evans

Townsend - Constance Evans passed away on Nov. 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17th at 1 pm at the American Legion Hall, 107 W. Glenwood Ave., Smyrna, DE 19977. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Taylor's Bridge Community Center, c/o James Reynolds, 944 Eagles Nest Landing Road, Townsend, DE 19734, or contributions will be accepted at the celebration of life to help support Connie's daughter, Karen, in establishing a new life forward. To view full obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
