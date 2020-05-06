Constance M. Marinari
1930 - 2020
Constance M. Marinari

Wilmington - Constance M. Marinari, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

She was born in Ashland, PA, daughter of the late Michael and Victoria (Rusilla) Chicoski. Constance graduated from Shamokin High School and soon after began working for Shroyer's Dress Factory until she met and married Joseph G. Marinari. They moved to Wilmington and started their family.

Constance radiated comfort, order, beauty and warmth to everyone around her. She especially enjoyed welcoming family and friends into her home for holidays and special occasions and she absolutely adored her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, antiques, and the decorative arts. She took great pride in her appearance and was often complimented on how nicely she dressed.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Marinari and Susan Akutsu (Norio); her grandchildren, Ethan and Adam Udovich, and Mitch, Masayoshi, Minna and Karina Akutsu; her sister, Beverly Wetzel (Charles) as well as several nieces, nephews and members of her extended family.

In addition to her parents, Constance is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her son, Joseph; and her sister, Shirley Lehman.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Food Bank of Delaware, 14 Garfield Way, Newark, DE 19713.

Services will be private.

Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
