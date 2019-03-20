|
Constance Yoncha
Middletown Township, PA - Constance Yoncha, of Middletown Township, PA, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years Albert Yoncha and her parents Kazimir and Isabel Beniuszis. She is survived by her sons Ronald (Loralea) Yoncha of Malvern, PA and Randal (Elizabeth) Yoncha of Wilmington, DE; her grandchildren Scott Yoncha, Kelsey (Jordan) Thebner, Alexandra Yoncha, Anne Yoncha, and David Yoncha; her sister Agnes Misunas; her brother-in-law John (June) Yoncha; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 23 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2320 Grubb Road, Wilmington, DE at 11 a.m.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019