Conway Holmes Hayman
(January 9, 1949 - March 7, 2020)
Conway Holmes Hayman was born on January 9, 1949 in Wilmington, Delaware, son of Barbara Elizabeth Hayman-Haley and Clifton Alvin "Gator" Lewis, was called home to glory on March 7, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long illness. At the time of his passing Conway was a resident of La Porte, Texas.
He leaves to morn and to cherish fond memories his 2 sons Troy Martin and Tony Hayman of Missouri City, Texas; 3 sisters Denise Hayman, Michelle Haley and Barbara Haley and 2 brothers Gary Hayman(Barbara) and William Haley(Pamela), a devoted friend and partner, Carolyn Johnson, a beloved cousin Gertrude Green and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends(Carl Turner, Al Williams, Al Johnson, Billy Johnson, Earl Campbell, C.L. Whittington, Greg Sampson, Nathanial Watson and a host of others).
Funeral services with be held at Paradise Funeral Home and Cemetery-North, 10401 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX on Saturday March 21 at 2:30pm. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mt. Zion UAME Church, 100 New London Road, Newark, DE at 12 Noon.
