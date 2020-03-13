Services
Paradise Funeral Home
10401 West Montgomery Rd.
Houston, TX 77088
281-445-1201
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
Paradise Funeral Home
10401 West Montgomery Rd.
Houston, TX 77088
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion UAME Church
100 New London Road
Newark, DE
Conway Holmes Hayman


1949 - 2020
Conway Holmes Hayman Obituary
Conway Holmes Hayman

(January 9, 1949 - March 7, 2020)

Conway Holmes Hayman was born on January 9, 1949 in Wilmington, Delaware, son of Barbara Elizabeth Hayman-Haley and Clifton Alvin "Gator" Lewis, was called home to glory on March 7, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long illness. At the time of his passing Conway was a resident of La Porte, Texas.

He leaves to morn and to cherish fond memories his 2 sons Troy Martin and Tony Hayman of Missouri City, Texas; 3 sisters Denise Hayman, Michelle Haley and Barbara Haley and 2 brothers Gary Hayman(Barbara) and William Haley(Pamela), a devoted friend and partner, Carolyn Johnson, a beloved cousin Gertrude Green and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends(Carl Turner, Al Williams, Al Johnson, Billy Johnson, Earl Campbell, C.L. Whittington, Greg Sampson, Nathanial Watson and a host of others).

Funeral services with be held at Paradise Funeral Home and Cemetery-North, 10401 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX on Saturday March 21 at 2:30pm. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mt. Zion UAME Church, 100 New London Road, Newark, DE at 12 Noon.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
