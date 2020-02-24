|
Cora O. Butler
Newark - Cora O. Butler, age 97, of Newark, DE, passed away at Christiana Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in PA to the late Harvey S. and Mabel (Oliphant) Ogden and attended Middletown High School. Cora worked at the University of Delaware as manager of Accounts Receivable for 27 years. She was a member of Bible Fellowship Church of Newark and the National Assoc. of Educational Office Professionals. Cora married John Butler in 1941 and had 53 years of marriage before he passed away on December 31, 1994.
Cora is survived by her son, John H. Butler (Mary); daughter, Carole A. Minner; 3 grandchildren: Cora Marie Butler-Russell (Keith), Bruce V. Minner (Doreen), and Dawn M. Dooley (Larry); 6 great-grandchildren: R. Kenny Riley, Brandon Dooley (Taylor), Kendra Riley, Brooke Dooley, Beau Minner, and Lola Minner; and 5 great-great-grandsons: Aidan, Landon, Levi Riley, and Kaine and Malakai Dooley; sister, Anna Ethel Lloyd of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service celebrating Cora's homegoing at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Georges Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kay's Kamp (a camp for children with cancer), 560 Peoples Plaza #111, Newark, DE 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020