Cora R. Johnson
On March 8, 2020 Cora R. Johnson answered the call from the Lord and went on to her heavenly home.
Cora leaves five children to remain and carry on her legacy along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces,
nephews other family and friends.
Service will be held 11 am on Friday March 20, 2020 at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE. Viewing, 9-10:45 am
Interment, Gracelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
