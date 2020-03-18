Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
t Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Cora R. Johnson Obituary
Cora R. Johnson

On March 8, 2020 Cora R. Johnson answered the call from the Lord and went on to her heavenly home.

Cora leaves five children to remain and carry on her legacy along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces,

nephews other family and friends.

Service will be held 11 am on Friday March 20, 2020 at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE. Viewing, 9-10:45 am

Interment, Gracelawn Cemetery.



Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
