Corinne M. Franzoni
Lewes - Corinne Marie Franzoni, age 85, of Lewes, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Harrison Senior Living Center in Georgetown, DE, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late William Cozzi and Alice Leonzio and was a graduate of Wilmington High School. After she married Joseph Franzoni in May of 1956, they started their family. Joe was actively serving in the US Navy at the time and their family moved extensively throughout the country and even to Puerto Rico during his service. Corinne worked in the cafeteria at Newark High School for nearly 15 years where she subsequently retired. After Corinne and Joseph raised their children and welcomed their grandchildren, they were able to retire to Lewes, where they made their home for the last 30 years.
Corinne was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and spending time at the beach and by the pool. Corinne was also well known for her amazing cooking ability. No one ever turned down an invitation to the Franzoni dinner table. She crocheted various special keepsake blankets and stockings for her children and grandchildren over the years, many of which her family will always cherish. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
Corinne is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph; her children, Joseph, Jr. (Tina), Lisa Tepe (Patrick), and Paul (Kelly); her daughter-in-law, Anita; her grandchildren, JD Welsh (Kate McKenna), Ryan and Alex Franzoni, and Julianna Tepe; her great-grandson, Henry; as well as several members of her extended family.
In addition to her late parents, Corinne was preceded in death by her sons, Frank and Michael.
The Franzoni family would like to thank the staff of the Harrison Senior Living Center in Georgetown and The Gull House in Lewes for the exceptional care and compassion extended to Corinne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE 19702, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Corinne's memory can be made to the Harrison Senior Living Center, 110 W. North Street, Georgetown, DE 19947 or The Gull House, 34382 Carpenters Way, Suite 1, Lewes, DE 19958.
Published in The News Journal on June 25, 2019