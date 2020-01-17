|
Cornelia "Connie" Coustenis
Wilmington - Age 95, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side.
Preceded in death by her husband, Pete; Connie is survived by her son, Steve; daughters, Sophia (Alan) and Chrisann Ott; and her beloved grandson, Peter Ott.
The family would like to thank Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown, DE for their exemplary care and kindness they showed to our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox
Church, 808 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.
