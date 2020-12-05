1/1
Cornell Hampton Jr.
1953 - 2020
Cornell Hampton, Jr

Wilmington - Transitioned on December 1, 2020.

Cornell Hampton Jr. friends called him "Junior". Born March 14, 1953 Wilmington Delaware. Cornell graduated from Middletown High School, Middletown Delaware 1971 and enlisted in the Army. Honorably discharged in 1978, he continued his education at Delaware State College. Cornell loved fast cars. He enjoyed eating good food, he made friends quickly at his favorite restaurant by telling them how good their food was with a sincere smile. He had a quiet spirit, he enjoyed jazz and sitting in the park. We will cherish our memories of him. The friendships he made in Middletown and Townsend will forever bring a smile to our face when we think of him. He is sleeping now in God's memory. At Revelation 21:4 God promise "And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."

Preceded in death are his parents, Cornell Sr. and Doreatha Hampton, and his beloved brother Tracey Hampton. Left to cherish his memory are four siblings: Theola Henry (James), Doris Hampton Dike' (Francis), Chris Hampton, Velma Speight (Robert), and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins near and far, family and friends.

We the family of Cornell Hampton Jr, would like to thank you for your prayers and words of kindness. Services will be held privately.






Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
