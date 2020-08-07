Courtney W. StevensonDover - Born in Lynchburg, VA., on June 12, 1914; departed this life on August 5, 2020 in Dover, DE. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE. Public viewing will be held 9 - 11:30 am with the formal home going services to follow. In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required. Interment in Sunset Memorial Garden, College Rd., Dover.(302) 526-4662