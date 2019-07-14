|
|
Craig Rogge
Wilmington, DE - Craig Francis Rogge of Wilmington, DE passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, DE on April 28, 1966 to John Christopher Rogge and the late Elaine Ayars Rogge. Craig was passionate about music his entire life and enjoyed playing his guitar. Craig is survived by his father, "Chris" Rogge; brother, Jeffrey Lee Rogge; two nieces: Gwyneth and Caitlyn Rogge, and step mother Nancy Rogge. He was predeceased by his mother, Elaine Rogge and grandparents, Francis and Eva Ayars and Mable and John Rogge. Service for Craig will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc., 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019