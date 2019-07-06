|
|
Craig Washington "The Bishop"
Wilmington, DE - Our beloved Craig Washington, age 59 went home to be with the Lord June 29, 2019. Son of the late Evelyn Washington and James R. Washington, Sr.; brother of Kerthia Scales (Roger), Bernard, Charles, George (Ardella), Patrick, Stanley, Melvin, and Syella "Penny" Washington. There will be a public viewing from 12:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, July 11th at The Congo Legacy Center (formerly Christ our King Catholic Church), 501 W. 28th St., Wilmington, DE 19802. Craig's Homegoing Celebration will be held 11AM Friday, July 12th at his home church, Bethel A.M.E., 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE., where there will be a viewing from 9AM until 10AM only. His burial will take place in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 8, 2019