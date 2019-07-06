Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Congo Legacy Center (formerly Christ our King Catholic Church)
501 W. 28th St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E.
604 N. Walnut St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E.
604 N. Walnut St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Craig "The Bishop" Washington Obituary
Craig Washington "The Bishop"

Wilmington, DE - Our beloved Craig Washington, age 59 went home to be with the Lord June 29, 2019. Son of the late Evelyn Washington and James R. Washington, Sr.; brother of Kerthia Scales (Roger), Bernard, Charles, George (Ardella), Patrick, Stanley, Melvin, and Syella "Penny" Washington. There will be a public viewing from 12:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, July 11th at The Congo Legacy Center (formerly Christ our King Catholic Church), 501 W. 28th St., Wilmington, DE 19802. Craig's Homegoing Celebration will be held 11AM Friday, July 12th at his home church, Bethel A.M.E., 604 N. Walnut St., Wilm, DE., where there will be a viewing from 9AM until 10AM only. His burial will take place in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 8, 2019
