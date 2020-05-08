Cully Brennan
Cully Brennan

Cullan Brennan, age 61, of Lewes and formerly of Wilmington, died May 3, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, Al and Irene, and brother Matthew; he is survived by his siblings, Cory, Amy, Michael, and Thomas.

Services will be private.

Rest in peace, dear brother "May the angels bright watch you tonight, and keep you while you sleep."

Cremation Service

of Delaware




Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Cully and I were married on the beach on a stunning Oct day. Although we divorced the memories I shared with Cully will remain forever in my heart. I was so sorry to hear this news and my heart goes out to a family who welcomed me into their lives. My prayers for Cory, Amy, Michael and Thomas.
Robin Rathke
Spouse
