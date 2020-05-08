Cully Brennan



Cullan Brennan, age 61, of Lewes and formerly of Wilmington, died May 3, 2020.



Preceded in death by his parents, Al and Irene, and brother Matthew; he is survived by his siblings, Cory, Amy, Michael, and Thomas.



Services will be private.



Rest in peace, dear brother "May the angels bright watch you tonight, and keep you while you sleep."



Cremation Service



of Delaware









