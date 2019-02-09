Services
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
Seaford - Curtis D. Davidson, age 72, of Seaford, DE passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Curtis retired from O. A. Newton in Bridgeville and worked for R D Grier Overhead Doors in Salisbury after that for a while. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of the America Legion in Seaford.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darlene Lord Davidson, a son Curtis D. Davidson Jr, a daughter, Melissa Arnett (Timothy), 2 grandchildren, Chelsea Davidson and Kyla Arnett, 2 great-grandchildren, Gene Snell and Rhiannon Snell, 2 sisters, Martha Dinch and Anna Davidson and a brother Donald Davidson.

Funeral Services will be on Monday, February 11th at 2 PM at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford, where friends may call from 1 to 2. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
