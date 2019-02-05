|
|
Curtis Rasnake
North East - Curtis S. Rasnake, 85, of North East, MD went home to be with the Lord, February 1, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, surrounded by his family after suffering a massive heart attack earlier that day.
Born in Cleveland, VA, on June 7, 1933, he is the son of the late Clarence and Myrtle Rasnake.
With the lack of job opportunities in Virginia, he moved to Maryland in 1954 to find employment. Curtis worked hard and with his wife Peggy by his side and by God's grace, he became a successful businessman. He was the owner of Elkton Homes and Bay Country Estates. Curtis loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church. He was a pilot and in his younger years, you would find him flying his plane in his spare time. Curtis enjoyed traveling and was an automobile enthusiast of both new and antique autos. But what he enjoyed most in life was spending time and working with his family and taking them on wonderful vacations.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 65 years: Peggy (Barton) Rasnake; his children: Vanessa and Bill Taylor of Warwick, MD, Kenneth and Mary Anne Rasnake of Calvert, MD, Teresa and John Price of Rising Sun, MD, and Jonathan and Victoria Rasnake of Elkton, MD; grandchildren: Megan Osborne, Adam Price, Aaron Taylor, Alison Taylor, Mackenzie Taylor, Dana Arnold, Skye Rasnake, Quinn Rasnake, Jonathan Rasnake, Kalista Rasnake, and 9 great grandchildren; sister: Imogene Cook of Cleveland, VA, and three brothers: Beecher Rasnake of Elkton, MD, Pleasant Rasnake of Lebanon, VA, and Chester Rasnake of Winter Haven, FL.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son: Michael Rasnake and grandson: Dorian Rasnake.
Friends may call Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral Service, conducted by Rev. Dennis Gilbert, will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 West Old Philadelphia Road, North East, MD.
Interment services will follow at North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019