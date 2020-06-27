Cynthia D."Cindy" Mathews
Cynthia D."Cindy" Mathews

Wilmington - Cynthia D. (Cindy) Mathews, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt passed away June 23rd at St. Francis Hospital. The daughter of Shirley Mathews and the late James W. Mathews Sr. Cindy was born on October 15, 1959 in Chester Hospital. Her laughter will be missed. She was a kind hearted soul and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Cindy was a NASCAR, Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved spending time with friends and family. She was previously employed by the Alley Pub, the Hideaway Lounge and Concord HS cafeteria.

Cindy was predeceased by her father James W. Mathews, Sr. and her sister Cheryl Gibbons. Surviving her are her mother Shirley Mathews, her brother James W. Mathews Jr., her nieces Shannon Lopez and Emily Mathews and her nephew Thomas Gibbons Jr.

There will be a viewing from 10-11am followed by a memorial ceremony at 11am at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington 19803, on Tuesday June 30, 2020. Due to gathering restrictions, admittance to the building and seating for the memorial will be limited. Masks are required. Burial will be in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA. Those planning on sending an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital or The Scleroderma Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter. To send an online condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
JUN
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

