Cynthia DW Smith

Newark, DE - Cynthia Dollie Williams Smith, the daughter of the late Eli "Eddie" Williams and Ruthie Mae Williams, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, the 6th of June, 2019. She was born in Miami, Florida and graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1975. During and after high school she worked at the Miami-Dade Community Center.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin E. Smith, Jr., her son Edwin E. Smith III and her daughter Elizabeth Smith Hamlet, a daughter-in-law Dana Bernard-Smith, and a son-in-law Daniel J. Hamlet; three sisters, Patricia Ann Hope, Clementine Hall, and Delores Williams; two brothers, John L. Williams and David L. Williams; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019
