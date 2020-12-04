Cynthia G. BurleyBorn in Atlanta, GA on October 11, 1951; departed this life on November 27, 2020.Service of celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. A public viewing will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm; with a private home-going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, December 10.In the interest of public health, masks must be worn and social distancing is required.(302) 377-6906