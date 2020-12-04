Cynthia G. Burley
Born in Atlanta, GA on October 11, 1951; departed this life on November 27, 2020.
Service of celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. A public viewing will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm; with a private home-going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, December 10.
In the interest of public health, masks must be worn and social distancing is required. www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906