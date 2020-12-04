1/1
Cynthia G. Burley
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia G. Burley

Born in Atlanta, GA on October 11, 1951; departed this life on November 27, 2020.

Service of celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. A public viewing will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm; with a private home-going service to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, December 10.

In the interest of public health, masks must be worn and social distancing is required.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Service
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Interment
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evan W. Smith Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved