Cynthia J. Munce
Wilmington, DE - Ms. Cynthia J. Munce, age 79 peacefully departed this life on September 12, 2019. Cynthia received her education in the public schools of Wilmington, Delaware and graduated from Howard High School in 1957. In 1960, she was united in holy matrimony to the late Karl A. Munce and to this union, a daughter, Andrea Janeen Munce was born. Cynthia was employed for 33 years as a school secretary for the Wilmington and Brandywine school districts, retiring in June 1991.
After retirement, she enjoyed decorating her home, Sudoku puzzles, and traveling to national and international destinations, including Washington State, Alaska, Colorado, British Columbia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Cynthia also loved to sing, particularly the hymn, "Amazing Grace."
She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Andrea Tupay; her brother-in-law, Robert G. Harding; her nephew Robert G. Harding, II; her cousin Yvonne Herbert; devoted friends/caregivers Barbra Watson, Madeline Johnson, Sheena Watson, Eboneak Watson, and Diane Seeney; classmates from the Howard High School class of 1957; neighbors of the 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue Condominium; and a host of dedicated friends.
Her funeral services will take place at 10 AM on Fri., September 27th at The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew, 719 N. Shipley St., Wilm, DE 19801. There will be a public viewing from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM only. Ms. Munce will be laid to rest in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019