Cynthia Marie "Cindy" McAlees
Newark - Cynthia Marie "Cindy" McAlees, age 69, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Born in Lansing, MI on March 8, 1951, she was a daughter of the late John Francis and Ann (Hudson) Regan. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, John F. "Jack" Regan Jr. and Carolyn M. Regan. She is survived by a sister, Cheryl M. Regan. Cindy raised Valerie McAlees Mathias, who raised daughters, Deanna, Kimberly and Serenity.
Cindy worked in Quality Control for DuPont Co. for over 25 years. She received many awards and also served as a Leader of Diversity Training. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, reading, fishing and coaching girls' softball.
She was vivacious, had a warm sense of humor and was cherished by many. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Due to Covid-19, we will have a Celebration of Cindy's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's memory to Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 703, Wilmington, DE 19801.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500