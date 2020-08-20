1/1
Cynthia Marie "Cindy" McAlees
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Marie "Cindy" McAlees

Newark - Cynthia Marie "Cindy" McAlees, age 69, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Born in Lansing, MI on March 8, 1951, she was a daughter of the late John Francis and Ann (Hudson) Regan. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, John F. "Jack" Regan Jr. and Carolyn M. Regan. She is survived by a sister, Cheryl M. Regan. Cindy raised Valerie McAlees Mathias, who raised daughters, Deanna, Kimberly and Serenity.

Cindy worked in Quality Control for DuPont Co. for over 25 years. She received many awards and also served as a Leader of Diversity Training. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, reading, fishing and coaching girls' softball.

She was vivacious, had a warm sense of humor and was cherished by many. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Due to Covid-19, we will have a Celebration of Cindy's life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's memory to Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 703, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved