Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Road
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Road
Wilmington, DE
Cynthia Skibicki Collins


1953 - 2019
Cynthia Skibicki Collins Obituary
Cynthia Skibicki Collins

Wilmington - Cynthia Skibicki Collins, age 66, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away at home on September 6, 2019, comforted by her husband, children, and siblings, following a hard fought battle with cancer.

Cindy was born in 1953, in Wilmington. She grew up in New Castle, and graduated from William Penn High School. Cindy went on to the University of Delaware, where she graduated in 1975 with a double major in psychology and political science. She was a member of The Phi Beta Kappa Society. After graduating from Dickinson Law School, Cindy became one of the first 75 women admitted to the Delaware bar. Cindy had a long and distinguished career as a lawyer spending most of her legal career with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, retiring in 2017 as Senior Counsel. Family always came first for Cindy, however, and she successfully balanced her legal career with her roles as a wife, mother, doting grandmom CeCe, sister, and friend.

Cindy had a multitude of interests, and did everything well. She played 4.0 tennis and loved traveling with Tom. She especially loved spending as much time as possible at their beach house in Stone Harbor; it was her "happy place". Cindy was an active Delaware alum, serving for many years on the Board of Directors of the U of D Alumni Association. Cindy was a talented cook, had a great sense of style, and was a loyal sibling and friend, and was always fun to be with.

Cindy was the oldest child of John and Phyllis (Gawel) Skibicki, who predeceased her. She is survived by Tom, her husband of 41 years; their children and grandchildren Katie Trogner (Blair, Emma and Blair III), Parker (Theresa, Molly and Maggie), and Andrew. Cindy also is survived by her sisters Kathy Inden, Nancy Meier, Mimi Payne, and Joanie McDermott, and by her brothers David Skibicki and Michael Skibicki. In addition, Cindy was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Please join us in a celebration of Cindy's life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Children and Families First (www.cffde.org).

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
