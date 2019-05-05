|
Cynthia Zuckerkandel
Wilmington - Age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 30, 2019.
Born January 14, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA, Cynthia graduated from Girls High in Philadelphia and attended Moore College of Art in Fashion Design and Barnes Foundation program classes. She was a devoted mother, who championed natural childbirth and breastfeeding in the 1950's. Cynthia was a skilled pianist who loved art, fashion, classical music, and jazz. In the 1980's, Cynthia managed then-Congressman Tom Carper's military academy admissions recommendations and served on the Delaware Council for the Humanities.
The family thanks the Milton and Hattie Kutz Home for their loving care of our mother, Cynthia.
Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Samuel; she is survived by her daughters, Karen Ackerman (Ken), Greta Borie (Stewart), and Amy Rose; four grandchildren, Jack, Nick, Katie, and Nate; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Cynthia's name to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 or the Delaware Art Museum (www.delart.org).
