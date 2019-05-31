|
|
Cyra Gross
Wilmington - Cyra Gross, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. An avid reader and lifelong student, she will be remembered by family and friends as an intellectual, intelligent, and independent woman. She is survived by her sister, Joan Russell; daughter, Jana White; and grandsons Ryan and Zachary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jan Gross, and daughter, Lisa Gross.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Philadelphia Great Books Council Scholarship Fund, 48 Borton Ave, Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in The News Journal on May 31, 2019