Cyrilla E. Humphrey
Cyrilla E. Humphrey

Wilmington - Cyrilla E. Humphrey, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, October 16, 2020.

She was born in Wilmington, DE and was the daughter of the late Carlton and Madalyn Berry. Cyrilla attended Conrad HS. She owned and operated "Cyrilla's Home Daycare" for over 25 years. Cyrilla enjoyed cooking, shopping and traveling. Her most cherished moments were spending time with her family.

Cyrilla is survived by her husband of 41 years, Daniel J.; 5 children, Joseph Anderson (Michelle), Shelly Laszczkowski (Wesley), Daniel Humphrey (Julianne), Angela Humphrey and Shawn Humphrey; 8 grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Emerson (Don) and a brother in law, Ted. She is also preceded in death by her sister Madalyn Buresch.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, from 10-11:30 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks, social distancing practices and attendance is limited. For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
